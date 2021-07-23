Speed Reads
Opening ceremony
Watch Naomi Osaka light the Olympic Cauldron in Tokyo
Naomi Osaka is having a big year. She beat Serena Williams and won her second Australian Open title in February; she spoke out about protecting her mental health and withdrew from the French Open in May; and she appeared as both the first Haitian and the first Japanese woman on the cover of Sports Illustrated and made a fool out of Megyn Kelly earlier this month.
Then on Friday, the Japan-born 23-year-old tennis superstar was revealed to be the surprise athlete tasked with the immense honor of lighting the Olympic Cauldron to open the Tokyo Olympics:
Let the games begin, indeed!