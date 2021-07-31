Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Speed Reads

2020 Tokyo Games

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah breaks 33-year-old Olympic record in women's 100 meters

byTim O'Donnell
10:07 AM

The late Florence Griffith Joyner's Olympic record in the women's 100 meters had held since the 1988 Seoul games, but as of Saturday it's no more. Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah edged Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old mark by a hundredth of a second, as she captured gold with a 10.61 mark.

Joyner Griffith's world record mark of 10.49, which some people consider controversial because of questions over whether it was wind assisted, still stands, however, meaning Thompson-Herah officially ran the second-fastest sprint of all time.

Joining Thompson on the podium were her fellow her fellow Jamaicans, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, who won silver and bronze, respectively. That gave the country — which has a rich track and field history — a clean sweep in the sport's most heralded event. The trio is expected to team up for the 4x100 relays. One would think they like their chances.