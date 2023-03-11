2023 Oscar predictions: Who will win, and who could surprise?

The moment of truth for 2023 Oscar predictions has arrived. Even though there's little suspense left in this year's Best Picture race, a surprising amount of uncertainty remains in many of the other categories, as three of the four acting races are neck and neck. Will Austin Butler defeat Brendan Fraser? Will Cate Blanchett win her third Oscar, or will Michelle Yeoh make history? Here are our predictions: Best Picture All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Could win: All Quiet on the Western Front This may be one of the least competitive Best Picture races in Oscar history, as at this point, it's almost impossible to imagine Everything Everywhere All at Once losing. The film has been utterly dominating in recent weeks, winning top prizes at the Producers Guild of America Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, to name a few. As The New York Times notes, only four films in history have swept these four guild awards, and all four — American Beauty, No Country for Old Men, Slumdog Millionaire, and Argo — went on to win Best Picture. The only other movie with a slim chance is Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front based on its international support, as it won the top prize at the British Academy Film Awards. But that has only lined up with Best Picture once since 2015. Besides, movies that win Best Picture should traditionally also be nominated for directing, editing, writing, and acting, and All Quiet is missing all but writing. Still, could the war in Ukraine inspire the Academy to honor this anti-war film?

Could win: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) Will win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Could win: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) Since 2004, all but two winners of the Directors Guild of America Award for Feature Film went on to win the Best Director Oscar. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took the prize this year, so this, combined with Everything Everywhere's unstoppable momentum in general, should help them snag the Academy Award. But what about Steven Spielberg? His semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans has been getting surprisingly little love this awards season and isn't favored to win a single Oscar. So might voters feel compelled to ensure Spielberg is recognized in some way by backing him in this category, especially when the movie is so personal? The Fabelmans won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, and since 2012, every movie that received that award went on to win at least one Oscar. But it's hard to explain why Spielberg would have lost at the DGAs if there was enough passion for him. It doesn't help that The Fabelmans bombed horribly at the BAFTAs, which shares voters with the Academy Awards. Best Actor Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Will win: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Could win: Brendan Fraser (The Whale) This is a tight race that comes down to Elvis' Austin Butler and The Whale's Brendan Fraser, both of whom could realistically win. They've each earned key precursors, with Butler taking the Golden Globe and the BAFTA, but Fraser winning the Critics' Choice and SAG awards. Butler has the slight edge, though, because Elvis is nominated for Best Picture and The Whale isn't. No one has won Best Actor for a film not nominated for Best Picture since Jeff Bridges for Crazy Heart in 2010. On the other hand, the Oscars don't often reward someone as young as 31-year-old Butler, and Fraser's win would represent a comeback for a beloved actor, which the Academy may be eager to get behind. Fraser's film is also more emotional, and he got in the "last word" with a moving speech at the SAG Awards days before Oscar voting began.

It's a coin toss, but we give it to Butler based on the strength of Elvis over the more divisive The Whale, not to mention the Academy's love of performances as real people. Let's not forget the group just gave Rami Malek the Oscar for his performance as another iconic musician, Freddie Mercury, in 2019. Best Actress Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Will win: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Could win: Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Will win: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Could win: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) This is the only one of the acting categories that isn't much of a contest, as Ke Huy Quan should easily take this award. He was the frontrunner even before Everything Everywhere itself, partially due to the former child star's heartwarming comeback story of returning to acting after quitting for 20 years due to difficulty finding roles. He's been everywhere (all at once) in recent weeks opening up about this years-long struggle, recently sharing that he lost his health insurance after filming Everything Everywhere because he couldn't book a single job. Every actor can relate to that, and the acting branch is the Academy's largest.

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Will win: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Could win: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) Best Supporting Actress has been the most chaotic acting race all season, and it remains so in the home stretch. After the Golden Globes, Angela Bassett pulled ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and a win at the Critics' Choice Awards cemented her frontrunner status. But then The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon won at the BAFTAs and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Jamie Lee Curtis won at the SAG Awards, turning this into a three-way race with no clear favorite. Any of the three could win, but it's hard to ignore the euphoric response Curtis received at the SAG Awards. Actors — who, again, form the largest branch of the Academy — are clearly excited about recognizing Curtis, someone who has been around for decades but never received recognition from the Oscars. If Yeoh, Quan, and Curtis all win, this would make Everything Everywhere the first film since Network in 1977 to take home three acting awards and only the third to ever do so. But for a movie with this much passion behind it, it's within reach.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Could win: The Banshees of Inisherin Though Everything Everywhere All at Once is set to win Best Picture, this category isn't as much of a done deal as you might think. The Banshees of Inisherin could still win considering it's a dialogue-driven movie from a playwright, and voters may feel the writing stands out more than it does in Everything Everywhere. Plus, if all of the actors from Banshees are going to lose, voters could view this category as their only chance to give the film some love. Keep in mind, the Best Picture winner doesn't necessarily always win for its screenplay. Still, Everything Everywhere has the edge in that it seems like the only film dominating the conversation in the days before voting and it won Best Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards, which has gone on to win an Oscar five times since 2016 — though it's worth noting that Banshees wasn't eligible for that award. Best Adapted Screenplay All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking Skip advert

Will win: Women Talking

Could win: All Quiet on the Western Front This should be an easy win for Women Talking, which is almost like a filmed play, so the strong writing is one of the primary takeaways. It also won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards. But keep an eye on All Quiet on the Western Front, as its dominance at the BAFTAs, and its nine Oscar nominations, made clear there's plenty of love for the film. It also won Best Adapted Screenplay at the BAFTAs. Best Animated Feature Film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red Will win: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Could win: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish The animated film category is almost as locked up as Best Picture itself, as Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has been sweeping the season, winning everywhere from the Critics' Choice Awards to the BAFTAs and the Annie Awards, the latter of which specifically honors animation. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish does have some slight momentum in that it was a hit over the holidays and has been praised for its impressive animation, but don't bet on a surprise here. Best International Feature Film All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl Will win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Could win: Argentina, 1985 All Quiet on the Western Front is the only one of these films also nominated for Best Picture, so it's way out in front of the competition. The only other contender with any sort of shot is Argentina, 1985, which surprisingly won the Golden Globe. But that almost certainly won't be enough for the win. Best Documentary Feature All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Will win: Navalny

Could win: Fire of Love Navalny, a documentary about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is in the lead after previously winning at the British Academy Film Awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards. It's arguably the most relevant film among the nominees given it's about a top critic of Vladimir Putin released amid the war in Ukraine, which will surely lead to a memorable televised speech slamming the Russian leader. But a surprise for Fire of Love, which follows a pair of French volcanologists, isn't out of the question given it won at the Directors Guild of America Awards. Best Documentary Short Subject The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate Will win: Stranger at the Gate

Could win: The Elephant Whisperers The short film categories are often the hardest to predict. But Stranger at the Gate, a New Yorker short about a "former Marine with P.T.S.D. [who] planned to attack Muslims in Indiana — until an unexpected encounter with faith," looks like a particularly strong contender this year, especially given it's produced by Malala Yousafzai. On the other hand, The Elephant Whisperers, which follows an Indian couple who care for an orphaned elephant, has the benefit of being backed by Netflix, and the streamer has won in this category several times before. Best Live Action Short Film An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Will win: Le Pupille

Could win: An Irish Goodbye Two-time Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón produced the Italian short Le pupille, which follows a group of young girls at a Catholic boarding school amid World War II, and it was released by Disney+. Having an Academy heavyweight like Cuarón attached could help sway voters, though An Irish Goodbye, which follows two estranged brothers and won Best British Short Film at the BAFTAs, is on its tail. Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Will win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Could win: Ice Merchants The safest bet in the animated short film category is The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, which is based on the popular book of the same name. It's produced by J.J. Abrams and backed by Apple, so we know they'll have done a good job pushing it, and it won Best British Short Animation at the BAFTAs. The Annie Awards, which honor animation, also gave it four awards. But the dark horse is the Portuguese short Ice Merchants, which won Best Animated Short Subject at the Annies. Best Original Score All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans Will win: Babylon

Could win: All Quiet on the Western Front Justin Hurwitz won two Oscars for La La Land, and his Babylon score won at the Golden Globes. So he has a good chance of repeating, especially when you consider his music is such a big part of Babylon and is even being used in advertising for the Oscars. His biggest threat is Volker Bertelmann's score for All Quiet on the Western Front, which won at the BAFTAs. Also don't count out John Williams for The Fabelmans if voters want to honor the legendary 91-year-old composer near the end of his career, though he hasn't won since 1994 and may have undercut his chances by confirming he isn't retiring, as originally expected. Best Original Song "Applause" - Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

"Hold My Hand" - Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

"Lift Me Up"- Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

"Naatu Naatu" - M. M. Keeravani (RRR)

"This Is a Life" - Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Skip advert Will win: "Naatu Naatu" - M. M. Keeravani (RRR)

Could win: "Lift Me Up"- Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Rihanna is having a big year coming off her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and her Black Panther song is likely to have stuck with voters given it plays during an emotional moment in the film when the audience has been left in tears over Chadwick Boseman's death. On the other hand, "Naatu Naatu" from the three-hour Indian epic RRR is the Film Twitter favorite, and the epic dance sequence it accompanies has been a viral sensation. The song also won the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award, so it looks like the frontrunner. "This Is a Life" could surprise, though, if voters truly have Everything Everywhere fever, leading them to check it off everywhere … all at once. Best Film Editing The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Could win: Top Gun: Maverick It's often said that when in doubt, replace "best editing" with "most editing" and that should be your guide in predicting this category. If that's the case, the award should go to Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had quite a lot of frantic editing throughout. It also won the award for best editing for a comedy film at the American Cinema Editors Awards, though Top Gun: Maverick is running in second place after winning the best editing for a drama film award at that ceremony. Best Sound All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Top Gun: Maverick

Could win: All Quiet on the Western Front A movie phenomenon as massive as Top Gun: Maverick can't walk away from the Oscars totally empty-handed, can it? This would be its best chance given how impressive the jet sounds are in the film, and Top Gun already won at the Cinema Audio Society Awards. Then again, All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Sound at the BAFTAs, and this award has gone to numerous war movies in recent years including 1917, Dunkirk, and Hacksaw Ridge. But voters might lean toward Top Gun if only because it's not likely to earn any other Oscars, whereas All Quiet on the Western Front should take a few. Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár Will win: Elvis

Could win: All Quiet on the Western Front Even Elvis detractors tend to agree the movie is visually lush throughout, so this could be another win for the film, especially because it won at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, which has lined up with the Oscar seven times since 2014. If so, Mandy Walker could become the first woman to ever win the Best Cinematography Oscar. Best Makeup and Hairstyling All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale Will win: Elvis

Could win: The Whale This one comes down to two films that used heavy prosthetics to make iconic actors unrecognizable: Elvis, which turned Tom Hanks into the villainous Tom Parker, and The Whale, which transformed Brendan Fraser into a 600-pound man. It could go either way, but Elvis may have the edge as the more well-liked film overall. It also won this equivalent award at the BAFTAs and Critics' Choice Awards over The Whale and won Best Period and/or Character Make-Up at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Best Production Design All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans