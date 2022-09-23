NASA's Webb Telescope captures clearest image of Neptune's rings in 30 years

Put a ring on it?

NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured the clearest image of the rings around Neptune in over 30 years, the space agency announced Wednesday, per NPR. The photo from the telescope also details the planet and its 14 known moons.

Hey Neptune. Did you ring? 👋 Webb’s latest image is the clearest look at Neptune's rings in 30+ years, and our first time seeing them in infrared light. Take in Webb's ghostly, ethereal views of the planet and its dust bands, rings and moons: https://t.co/Jd09henF1F #IAC2022 pic.twitter.com/17QNXj23ow — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 21, 2022

Neptune typically appears blue in images like those taken by the Hubble Space Telescope because of the methane in the atmosphere, NASA and NPR explain. But this new photo taken with Webb's Near-Infrared Camera — which "images objects in the near-infrared range from 0.6 to 5 microns," NASA writes — depicts the planet as whiter in color.

Neptune in a new light! 🔵 Hubble’s view of this planet looks pretty different from @NASAWebb's new image, on the right. That’s because these two telescopes looked at the planet in different wavelengths of light. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/omelj0ZkDX — Hubble (@NASAHubble) September 21, 2022

This is not the first time the Webb Telescope has captured some astounding images. In July, NASA released the telescope's first images depicting the birth of stars, as well as a never-before-seen compact of galaxies. And in September, the telecope captured a cosmic tarantula, showing thousands of young stars that had yet to be seen.

"It has been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings," said Heidi Hammel, a Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for the Webb project. "This is the first time we've seen them in the infrared."