The week's best parenting advice: March 31, 2020

The case for unschooling

What's the best way to continue your kids' education now that many schools are closed due to the pandemic? Astra Taylor at The Cut has a radical but compelling suggestion: unschooling — an approach that scraps the curriculum in favor of giving kids autonomy to learn by following their own interests. John Holt, a former teacher who coined the term, said humans don't need to be "shown" how to learn because "we like to learn; we need to learn; we are good at it." Taylor, now a documentary film director, grew up as an unschooler and explains that "the adults encouraged our interests ... but did not instruct us or judge our progress." She says she thrived knowing her parents trusted her to take responsibility for her own education and suggests today's parents give it a try. "Why not take these weeks or months to let your children — and yourselves — think and learn outside the academic box," she says. [The Cut]