The week's best parenting advice: May 12, 2020

It gets better

Parenting during a pandemic "is like having a newborn again," writes Carrie Melago writes at The Washington Post. There's exhaustion, uncertainty, a feeling of being homebound, a steep learning curve — and it's all accompanied by a "constant awareness of life's fragility." With this revelation in mind, Melago says in her moments of frustration, she is returning to the lessons of new parenthood: Sleep when the kids sleep. Ask for help. Take breaks when you need to. Remember to take care of yourself. "This framing — that this is a brand new experience, that I'm just getting my sea legs — has helped me be a little kinder to myself during this stretch," Melago says. "For once, I'm trying to suspend judgment, just as I would for a mom wearing a baby carrier askew or a dad who forgot to pull down the sunshade on his stroller. They aren't hopeless parents. They're just new at this. And so are all of us." [The Washington Post]