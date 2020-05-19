The week's best parenting advice: May 19, 2020

Is it safe to release kids from lockdown?

There are rumblings of schools and day cares reopening, and state lockdowns easing. These developments present parents with a difficult question: Is it safe to release the kids from lockdown? Economist and author of Expecting Better Emily Oster has developed a step-by-step guide for making these tough decisions. First, frame your question, and identify the alternative. "You will have a much easier time making the choice if you are making a choice of A versus B (or A or B or C) rather than evaluating infinite possibilities," Oster says. Next, identify "the safest way to do what you are considering," and then ask yourself what the chances of serious illness are. Next, weigh this risk with the benefits. Finally: Make your decision. Or don't! "Do you need to make this decision now?" Oster asks. If not, put it off until you know more. "In the end, you'll need to make all of these decisions knowing there is no way to be sure they are right, or wrong," she says. "That is the uncertainty that we need to accept to move forward." [Emily Oster]