The week's best parenting advice: May 26, 2020

Why kids have a favorite parent

It's not uncommon for kids to have a favorite parent, explains Claire Gillespie at The Week. Often the preference can be attributed to differing parenting styles: One parent is more disciplinarian than the other, so the more lax parent becomes the favorite. Other times it's about exposure: Perhaps mom is home less, so time with her becomes a special scarcity. If parents are divorced, "the child sometimes favors the non-custodial parent simply because they don't see them as much," says board-certified child and adult psychiatrist Lea Lis, MD. If you're the favorite, try to hype up the other parent. "When your child hears from you how great their other parent is, they'll feel more inclined to spend time with them," Gillespie says. And if you're not the favorite, try not to take it personally, says psychotherapist Jaime Bronstein, LCSW. "Kids are human, and they have opinions and preferences. As long as you show your child that you love them unconditionally, you're doing a great job." [The Week]