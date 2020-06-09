The week's best parenting advice: June 9, 2020

Oh fudge

What's the right way to respond when a child curses? One option is to just ignore the outburst, but this only works if done consistently. "If you ... wait him out and never so much as let the corners of your mouth twitch, he'll eventually let it go," says Nicole Cliffe at Slate's Care and Feeding column. At the New Yorker, Rumaan Alam shares anecdotal reports that kids are simply swearing more during quarantine. "Swearing contains more than just their frustration; it's an assertion of their nascent independence, which has been so disrupted," Alam writes. His approach? Allow it — but in moderation. The occasional outburst in a moment of frustration is okay, but directing hateful language at other people is not. "I like to think this grants the kids a kind of agency. It serves as recognition that they, too, are people, with feelings they need to express. ... In the scheme of a global pandemic, do a few inelegant words matter?" [Slate, New Yorker]