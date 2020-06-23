The week's best parenting advice: June 23, 2020

To grandmother's house we go

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented many grandparents from meeting their new grandchildren, and for good reason: While the data suggests newborns and new parents aren't at high risk of COVID-19 complications, grandparents are. But as restrictions loosen, "there are steps we can take to minimize risks," writes Aaron E. Carroll at The New York Times. Before any meeting, both the new parents and the grandparents should self-isolate for two weeks to minimize infection risk. If you're traveling to see one another, limit stops along the way. Keep the group small, and make sure everyone washes their hands, and no one has any symptoms. If all of these precautions are in place, "it's likely even safe for grandparents to hold a newborn," Carroll says. Of course, it's a risk, "but we're all going to have to start making these tough decisions based on our own risk tolerance and circumstances and priorities," epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers adds. [The New York Times]