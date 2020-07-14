The week's best parenting advice: July 14, 2020

Say cheese!

"Parents, take more pictures of yourself!" pleads Meghan Moravcik Walbert at Lifehacker. It makes sense that your photo roll is full of snaps of your kiddos, but don't avoid the occasional selfie, or appearing alongside your child in a shot. Your kids will someday cherish those memories of you. "How many of us grew up with parents or grandparents who avoided any and all photos?" Moravcik Walbert asks, remembering how her own mother would "throw up a hand to block her own face" in pictures. "Didn't she think her grandchildren would want pictures of her one day? Wouldn't they want to remember how involved she was in their lives? … Take pictures with your kids. Let them take pictures of you. If you hate them, you don't have to post them. But save them for your kids to cherish later." [Lifehacker]