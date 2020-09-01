The week's best parenting advice: September 1, 2020

Cold or COVID?

As autumn approaches, so does cold and flu season. But the pandemic has made things even more stressful for parents: What if that runny nose is actually coronavirus? The tricky thing about COVID-19 is that its symptoms vary, and many overlap with other — more minor — illnesses. "If your child's symptoms seem out of the ordinary, it's best to talk to your child's pediatrician," writes Christina Caron at NYT Parenting. Definitely keep kids with fevers and other symptoms home from school, because “sometimes mild symptoms are all we have to go on and kids are really good at shedding the virus, even if they don't have symptoms," Adam Ratner, M.D., tells Caron. Testing asymptomatic kids isn't necessary, doctors say, but if you know your kid was exposed, the best time frame within which to have them tested is about five days after exposure, "because the virus may still be incubating in the body," says Meg Fisher, M.D. [NYT Parenting]