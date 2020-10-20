The week's best parenting advice: October 20, 2020

Why you should put the kids in charge

It's natural for parents to want to do as much for their kids as possible — from making meals to folding laundry. After all, mom or dad can probably get the job done faster. But child development specialist Claire Lerner tells National Geographic that the pandemic presents a good opportunity for busy parents to hand over new responsibilities to their kids, not just to ease boredom, but to boost confidence. "When a child takes on new responsibilities, they get the sense that they are capable and confident," Lerner says. Start by asking yourself if you're doing something for your child that they can actually do for themselves. Maybe they can do their own laundry, or help with supper by being in charge of the salad. Yes, it will take longer and they might make a mess of things, but "it's actually not great for kids for everything to always come out perfectly because that's just not the way life is," Lerner says. [National Geographic]