The week's best parenting advice: March 23, 2021

A less stressful mealtime

For parents of picky eaters, mealtime can be one of the most stressful parts of the day. The anxiety over making sure your child, who turns their nose up at everything except plain pasta, gets enough variety and nourishment from their diet can be intense. But Big Little Feelings, which specializes in online courses for parents of toddlers, says pleading ("Just take one bite!"), coaxing ("This is delicious, try some!"), and even celebrating ("You ate your broccoli, yay!)" can backfire. "Research shows that high parental involvement during mealtime actually leads to more picky eating," they write. Instead, they suggest you play it cool. Put the plate down, say, "Here you go!" and let them eat — or not eat — what they want. This no pressure environment makes them feel safe and lets them try new foods at their own pace. But you'll want to "serve a 'safe food' with every meal," they say, so don't ditch the pasta just yet. [Big Little Feelings]