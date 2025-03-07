ABLE accounts: how they work and who can benefit from them

These state-administered accounts are available to people with disabilities

A disabled parking sign located in a shopping mall
To be eligible for an ABLE account, a person's disability must have begun before age 26 (this will rise to 46 next year), and must be terminal or long-term
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
For individuals with disabilities, ABLE accounts can offer a valuable way to save for the future. Unlike standard savings accounts, assets up to a certain level in these accounts do not impact benefits, allowing people to save money without costing them access to their government benefits.

These state-administered accounts were authorized by Congress in 2014 as part of the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act, after which ABLE accounts are named, and already, "an estimated 8 million people nationwide" qualify, said The Associated Press. Starting in 2026, access will increase "to an additional 6 million people, including 1 million veterans," the outlet added, citing Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott.

