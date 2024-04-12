Gray divorce is on the rise and it can have major financial implications

Divorce that occurs later in life between older adults presents particular challenges

A senior couple sitting on opposite sides of the couch, having a disagreement
Divorcing couples need to contend with decades of combining their finances and assets
(Image credit: Charday Penn / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

Divorce at any age isn't easy, but when it occurs later in life, spousal separation can present some unique challenges, particularly financially. As the rate of gray divorce — defined as divorce that occurs later in life between older adults — ticks up, those challenges are becoming more readily apparent.

"Both partners see their wealth decline by half" on the heels of a divorce later in life, said USA Today, based on a recent report by researchers at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. However, the impact on standard of living isn't necessarily felt equally. While "a man can expect his standard of living to decline by 21% after a gray divorce," a woman can anticipate her "standard of living will plunge by 45%."

