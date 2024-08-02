The personal check is on the way out. Here's what to use instead.

A growing list of retailers, including Target and Whole Foods, no longer accept personal checks as payment

Consider wire transfers, money orders or cashier's checks instead
Policy changes by major retailers may have put another nail in the coffin of what used to be a financial mainstay: the personal check. In July, said CNBC, "Target joined a growing list of retailers, including the Aldi supermarket chain, Whole Foods, Old Navy, and Lululemon, that no longer accept personal checks as payment."

If it's hard to even remember the last time you wrote a check, this may not come as a big surprise. "Only 15% of adults said they wrote a few checks a month in 2023," while a whopping "46% of the more than 1,000 respondents said they hadn't written a single check in 2023," said CNBC, citing a report by GoBankingRates.

Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

