What to do with that extra paycheck in a three-paycheck month

If you get paid on a bi-weekly basis, every year has two months in which you'll receive three paychecks

Illustration featuring employees hard at work with a laptop, a calculator, coins, and an oversized paycheck
Exactly when this "bonus" paycheck falls within the year depends on when you received your first paycheck of 2024
(Image credit: Feodora Chiosea / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

If you are paid on a bi-weekly basis, August could bring a nice financial surprise. For those getting paid at this interval, each year brings "two months when you will receive three paychecks instead of two" — and "August may be one of those three-paycheck months," depending on your exact pay schedule, said CNBC.

This happens "because getting paid every two weeks equates to 26 pay periods in a year (52 weeks divided by 2), leaving two of the 12 months as 'three-paycheck months,'" said CNBC Select. Exactly when that "bonus" paycheck falls within the year depends on when you received your first paycheck of 2024: "If you received your first paycheck this year on Jan. 5, your three-paycheck months will be March and August," whereas "if you received your first paycheck on Jan. 12, 2024, your three-paycheck months will be May and November," said CNBC.

Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
