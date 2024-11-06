Will the Budget kill off entrepreneurship?

James Dyson warns that fiscal changes could harm small businesses

Entrepreneur
The Budget has caused increased costs for businesses
(Image credit: Getty Images/Richard Drury)
By
published

Rachel Reeves has been warned that she is putting small businesses at risk following her Budget tax changes.

The chancellor unveiled a range of tax hikes and allowance tweaks during her first fiscal statement last week. Senior business leader James Dyson has said her plans to restrict inheritance tax reliefs on farms and family businesses "will be the death of entrepreneurship".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸