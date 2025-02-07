Do you need to pay taxes on extra cash you make selling online?

The IRS is cracking down on people who fail to report added income from their side hustles

Anyone who earned more than $5,000 in 2024 has to fill out a 1099-K tax form; the number will drop to $600 in 2026
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

If you are selling items online as a small business owner, you may end up having to pay taxes on the amount you earn. But what if the selling you do is more informal, like a handful of postings on Poshmark after a closet cleanout or a pair of tickets on Stubhub for a concert you can no longer attend? Do you have to pay taxes on those things?

The answer really depends. But while you may not consider these profits to be your main source of income, you shouldn't assume they don't have to be reported come tax-time — even if you never encountered any issues in past tax seasons. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is now "cracking down on those who fail to report the added income" — and it "may know a lot more about your side hustle this tax season," said The Wall Street Journal.



