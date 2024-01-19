The week's best photojournalism

An intense bird battle, a royal wedding, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published
published

Two birds.

Two red-vented bulbuls fight during a traditional bird fighting game in Hajo, India

(Image credit: Biju Boro / Getty Images)

A rhino.

Wildlife veterinaries and members of the Kenya Wildlife Service try to help a rhino out of the water in Nairobi National Park 

(Image credit: Luis Tato / Getty Images)

A train.

A train passes between snow covered trees near Schierke, Germany  

(Image credit: Matthias Schrader / AP)

A bull.

Participants try to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival in the Alanganallur village of Madurai, India

(Image credit: - / AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Margrethe II.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is being escorted to Christiansborg Castle for her proclamation of abdication in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / Getty Images)

A football fan.

A Ghana fan attends the Africa Cup of Nations football match between Ghana and Cape Verde in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

(Image credit: Franck Fife / Getty Images)

A royal wedding.

Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah during their wedding reception in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

(Image credit: Iqbal Dato Hj Selamat / Getty Images)

Costume pieces.

Pieces of a costume featuring Joao Candido in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Bruna Prado / AP )

A skier.

France's Matthieu Bailet prepares to compete in the FIS ski alpine world cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria

(Image credit: Johann Groder / Getty Images)

A fishing event.

Villagers participate in a community fishing event at Bamuni Lake, India 

(Image credit: Biju Boro / Getty Images)

A vendor.

A vendor waits for customers at a market in Bengaluru, India

(Image credit: Idrees Mohammed / Getty Images)

Beach waves.

Two people watch large waves crash in Revere, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images)

Photography

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

