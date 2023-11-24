The week’s best photojournalism

An ancient religious festival, a fiery disruption, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

A religious ceremony.

Hindu devotees pray during "Chhath Puja" in Jalandhar 

(Image credit: Shammi Mehra / Getty Images)

A Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc celebrating finishing second during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas 

(Image credit: John Locher / AP)

A fire.

Democratic lawmakers disrupt a parliament session by lighting a flare in Tirana, Albania 

(Image credit: Florian Abazi / AP )

A bridge.

The Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen from underneath the Pont de la Tournelle bridge in Paris  

(Image credit: Dimitar Dilkoff / Getty Images)

Hot air balloons.

Balloons take to the sky during the 21st International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Leon, Mexico 

(Image credit: Ulises Ruiz / Getty Images)

A dog.

A bulldog named "Rio" arrives for a charity event at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden in London

(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)

HIndu devotees.

Hindu women pray as they stand in the foam-covered Yamuna river in New Delhi, India 

(Image credit: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters)

A Football game.

George Kittle celebrates scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, California 

(Image credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP )

A tank crew member.

A Ukrainian tank crew member sits inside a German made Leopard 2A5 battle tank in Lyman, Ukraine

(Image credit: Anatolii Stepanov / Getty Images)

A group of candles.

People light candles to remember the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution in Prague 

(Image credit: Michal Cizek / Getty Images)

A race car.

Carlos Sainz Jr. on the track during the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada 

(Image credit: Jim Watson / Getty Images)

Rohingya refugees.

Rohingya refugees leave their boat after landing in Ulee Madon, Indonesia 

(Image credit: Rahmat Mirza / AP )

Photography

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

