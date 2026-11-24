Fall and the Halloween season may be behind us, but there are still thrilling podcasts to revisit if you’re trying to hold on to those hair-raising vibes. Whether it’s a family medical mystery or a terrifying horror anthology, these are the best podcasts to emerge recently.

Abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast (Independent)

This Signal Award-winning independent podcast wrapped its final season this fall. For the last four seasons, fans have indulged in “immersive audio fantasies” that recreate host Blake Pfeil’s stories of “exploring abandoned places across the country,” said Podcast Review. The “highly crafted” stories “weave questions” about history and economics into “imaginative sonic landscapes.” (Apple Podcasts, Spotify)

Bear Hunt (Goalhanger)

This audio drama is an action-packed political thriller about a conflict between Britain and Russia. The dramatic writing and input from “real-life defense experts” create an “atmospheric listen” that “blurs the lines between fiction and present reality,” said The Guardian. (Apple Podcasts, Spotify)

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Heart (Apple TV)

This eight-episode Apple Original Podcast recounts the “extraordinary true story” of Sonny Graham, a man who received a lifesaving heart transplant and “later fell in love with the widow of his heart donor,” said Los Angeles Magazine. When Graham eventually committed suicide, like his donor before him, people wondered if the donated heart could “somehow carry traces of its previous owner’s emotional trauma.” (Apple Podcasts, Spotify)

I’ve Had Trouble Sleeping Lately (Independent)

Fall is typically prime season for unnerving true crime and paranormal podcasts. I’ve Had Trouble Sleeping Lately is an “immersive and creepy” horror anthology series with a “full cast of actors” and “not a single AI voice,” said Podcast Review. Described as “queer, diverse and fiercely indie,” the series will appeal to fans of The NoSleep Podcast. (Spotify)