Thought-provoking podcasts you may have missed this summer

With summer coming to an end, you might be looking for that perfect podcast just in time for sweater weather. There are plenty of options for ones you might not have had a chance to hear, including some chart-toppers.

'Criminally Listed' (self-produced)

"Criminally Listed" is certainly not the only true crime podcast on the web. But unlike many others, this podcast strives to "bring you the most interesting true crime stories and unsolved mysteries that you've never heard of before," said the podcast's page. Each episode of "Criminally Listed" is also accompanied by a video. For fans of the flagship "Criminally Listed" podcast, there is a spinoff show, "Criminally Listed Presents: Into the Killing," which focuses on a variety of cold cases. Listeners are clamoring for true crime, as this podcast is one of the top choices on Spotify right now. (Spotify)

'The Rest is History' (Goalhanger)

If you like history, this is your podcast. "The Rest is History" is a British-made podcast that explores history's highs and lows. This includes a variety of topics, such as the "rise and fall of the Roman Empire, the Nazi conquest of Europe and Hitler's evil plan for world domination, to the French Revolution, the sinking of the Titanic, or the Norman conquest of England," said the podcast's page. The podcast is hosted by a pair of popular historians, Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland. People want history "brought to life by people who are genuine enthusiasts and love the past," Sanbrook told The Daily Telegraph of the podcast. (Spotify, Apple Podcasts)

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Unwind to Ocean Science' (Telos Media, Naturalworldfacts)

"Unwind to Ocean Science" is a show that provides "relaxing and immersive documentaries for those who want to learn about our oceans in scientific detail," said Podchaser. It describes oceanography from the Mariana Trench to marine gigantism, and is hosted by a pair of experts: Steve Taylor from the educational YouTube channel Kurzgesagt and marine biologist Leo Richards from the YouTube channel Natural World Facts. The podcast also includes a series of educational short films. (Spotify)

'Doctor's Orders' (Sony Entertainment, The Binge)

True crime podcasts have helped shine a light on doctors gone bad, and "Doctor's Orders" is a spine-chilling tale of fraud and death. The podcast focuses on "Dr. Munir Uwaydah, who allegedly built an empire of fraud to the tune of a quarter-billion dollars and was thought by some to be involved in a murder case, though he was never accused or charged," said Sony. The podcast delves into the murder of Juliana Redding and describes what an investigation into Uwaydah's practice finds. "Doctor's Orders" is the "enigmatic orthopedic surgeon who, prosecutors say, is the 'mastermind of fraud,'" said the podcast's press release. (Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible)

'Unicorn Girl' (Seven Hills Productions)

There are few podcasts more popular than ones about white-collar crime, and "Unicorn Girl" fits the description. Hosted by Charlie Webster, the journalist behind the hit podcast "Scamanda," this new series follows Candace Rivera, who "built a flawless online brand as a divorced single mother, nurse and CEO of multimillion-dollar companies," said The Guardian. But the question remains: Was any of it real? Candace was described as a "real-life unicorn," but "one manic summer, the illusion shattered," said Apple, devolving into a "mind-bending story where nothing is quite as it seems." (Apple Podcasts)