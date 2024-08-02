The Week Unwrapped: A breakthrough in the battle against sepsis?
Plus, MPs swapping careers and Olympians swapping nationalities
Have we made a breakthrough in the battle against sepsis? Are MPs treating their jobs with due respect? And are some Olympic athletes not all they seem? Arion McNicoll and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body – a 'riveting' show
The Week Recommends A century after the last Paris Olympics, the 'invigorating' exhibition explores the artistic legacy of the Games
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A midair celebration, a powerful punch, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Alan Cumming picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The award-winning actor selects works by Douglas Stuart, Christopher Isherwood and more
By The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: The dark world of illicit gambling
Podcast Plus, the pension pot shortfall and Obama's silence on Harris
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is Trump off the hook?
Podcast Plus, at-home smear tests, and Katy Perry's feminist flop
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: What is Project 2025?
Podcast Plus, trouble in the Indian Ocean and life on Mars
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Are we ready for bird flu?
Podcast Plus, will unrest in Turkey derail a deal with Syria? And could AI exacerbate climate change?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is Airbnb being banished from Barcelona?
Podcast Plus, are aircraft exhaust fumes dangerous to human health? And are Ukrainians really less stressed than Brits?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Should social media carry health warnings?
Podcast Plus, French's footballers wade into politics, and the rise of news avoidance
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Fracas at the Fringe festival
Podcast Plus, a vice-presidential plane crash and woeful weather
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: How the internet has changed the Amazon
Podcast Plus, anonymity for sex-crime suspects, and a bad day for French pride
By The Week Staff Published