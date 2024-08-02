The Week Unwrapped: A breakthrough in the battle against sepsis?

Plus, MPs swapping careers and Olympians swapping nationalities

South Sudan's Wenyen Gabriel goes for a dunk in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between South Sudan and Puerto Rico
South Sudan's Wenyen Gabriel goes for a dunk in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between South Sudan and Puerto Rico
(Image credit: POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

Have we made a breakthrough in the battle against sepsis? Are MPs treating their jobs with due respect? And are some Olympic athletes not all they seem? Arion McNicoll and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Fake News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸