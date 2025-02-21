The Week Unwrapped: Why are sinkholes becoming more common?

Plus, will Saudi investment help create the "Netflix of sport"? And why has New Zealand's new tourism campaign met with a savage reception?

A sinkhole in the road in Godstone High Street in Surrey
(Image credit: Carl Court / Getty Images)

Why are sinkholes becoming more common? Will Saudi investment help create the "Netflix of sport"? And why has New Zealand's new tourism campaign met with a savage reception? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

