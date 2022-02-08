Charges announced against 17-year-old in homicide investigation that led to Amir Locke's death

Ramsey County prosecutors filed homicide charges on Monday against 17-year-old Mekhi Speed, the cousin of 22-year-old Amir Locke, who was killed by Minneapolis police in a no-knock raid last week, the Star Tribune reports.

Speed was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Jan. 10 shooting of 38-year-old Otis Elder. One witness said the shooting may have been the result of a drug deal gone bad. Cash and marijuana were found at the scene.

Police arrested Speed in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday. He had a loaded gun in his jacket at the time, according to the charges filed against him. The charges also include the prosecutors' motion to have Speed tried as an adult.

Speed's cousin Amir Locke, who was not a target of the investigation, was shot and killed by police Wednesday as they executed no-knock raids on three apartments in the Bolero Flats apartment community in Minneapolis to which Speed was known to have access.

According to a local CBS affiliate, "[b]ody-camera footage showed the 22-year-old [Locke] was sleeping on a couch when the [SWAT] team entered the living room. As he awoke, Locke grabbed his handgun nearby and was soon shot three times by [Officer Mark] Hanneman."

Officers can be heard yelling, "Police! Search warrant!" as they rush into the apartment.

Protesters in Minneapolis marched to City Hall on Monday, calling on Mayor Jacob Frey to fire Hanneman and the city's the interim police chief, Amelia Huffman.

Following Locke's death, Minneapolis Frey said no-knock warrants would be suspended in the city.