Biden's budget predicts the Roaring Twenties will end in 2022. Uh oh.

Can Joe Biden have a transformational presidency if the result is a same-old, same-old economy? It's a question worth asking after looking at his administration's first proposed budget.

Sure, the document claims the Biden policy agenda — such as new infrastructure investment and universal pre-school — would "yield significant economic returns [including] boosting productivity and economic growth" to the benefit of all Americans. But it's hard to find those impacts in its economic projections. While Biden's economists forecast a big burst of growth over the next two years, the following years are predicted to be a lot slower. (Wall Street is predicting much the same.) Specifically, they see the nation's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, expanding at a red-hot 5.2 percent pace this year and 4.3 percent in 2022. Then comes the downshift, with GDP growing at just under 2 percent annually, on average, through 2031. That's more like the pace we saw in the long recovery after the global financial crisis, but worse.

We should all hope the post-pandemic economy performs a lot better than that. Faster overall growth and a more productive workforce should mean faster wage growth. Had increases in worker productivity maintained the rapid pace seen from 1996 through 2005, U.S. per capita income would be $12,610 higher today, notes a group of Oxford University economists in a working paper published in early May. Even accounting for inequality, wages would be higher. Recall that the famously fast wage growth seen in the 1990s was accompanied by rapid productivity growth.

But there's a big non-economic reason to hope for growth faster than the pace predicted in the Biden budget. The historically slow recovery out of the Great Recession coincided with a rise of nativist populism, both here and in other rich countries. When economic growth falters, bad things often happen. In the study "Going to extremes: Politics after financial crises, 1870 – 2014," researchers found after a severe financial crisis, "voters seem to be particularly attracted to the political rhetoric of the extreme right, which often attributes blame to minorities or foreigners." This reaction equates to a 30 percent increase, on average, in the vote share going to far-right parties. A similar cause-and-effect is suggested in "Populist psychology: economics, culture, and emotions," which finds that economic crises "cause emotional reactions that activate cultural discontent. This, in turn, activates populist attitudes."