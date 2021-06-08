Kamala Harris to host a ladies-only Senate dinner party

That will be a table for 24, please.

Vice President Kamala Harris has invited the women of the Senate to her residence for dinner on June 15, sources tell Politico, reinstating a once-quarterly bipartisan tradition eroded by competitive elections and busy schedules.

The 16 Democrats and eight Republicans will dine at the Observatory, and hopefully revive a sense of sisterhood that has "certainly faded," one of the sources told Politico. The get-togethers were originally started by former Sens. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.) and Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas), but later dropped off following Mikulski's retirement in 2017.

Aggressive campaigning in the last two election cycles; a 2020 presidential primary face-off that pit Democratic colleagues Harris, Sen. Kristin Gillibrand (N.Y.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) against one another; and plain old scheduling issues may have also contributed to the group's general disband, writes Politico.

As contentious infrastructure negotiations continue, perhaps Harris' dinner party could be an opportunity for the two parties to break bread, literally and figuratively. Read more at Politico.