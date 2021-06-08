Biden-Capito infrastructure negotiations have officially broken down

Infrastructure negotiations between President Biden and lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) have officially broken down, CBS News reported Tuesday afternoon. Moving forward, Biden will instead discuss plans with a bipartisan group, having already spoken to moderate Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), said Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here is the White House response to Sen. Capito's statement on infrastructure negotiations. pic.twitter.com/NNjzrvyAK0 — Evie Blad (@EvieBlad) June 8, 2021

In a statement following her latest conversation with the president, Capito blamed the White House for the negotiations' collapse.

NEWS: In a statement @SenCapito says President Biden has ended #infrastructure talks Negotiators remained far apart on issues including tax increases and overall spending pic.twitter.com/HcDcXhUf9w — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) June 8, 2021

The president previously dismissed Capito's latest $50 billion olive branch, an increase she proposed tacking on to Republican's original $928 billion counteroffer. Biden, however, is looking for a compromise of at least $1 trillion, a number Republicans have rejected. Both parties have remained deeply divided over how to pay for the bill and how much new spending to include, The New York Times reports.

Although Biden believes the GOP counteroffer to be "too low and too vague," he "thinks highly of Capito," reports Bloomberg. A White House official told the Times the West Virginia senator "entered and exited the talks in complete good faith."

Infrastructure talks between Biden and Senator Capito have ended (at least for now), per an official to @nancook and me. Biden will shift talks to a bipartisan group instead. Biden thinks highly of Capito but believes GOP offer was too low & too vague on pay-fors, per official. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 8, 2021

The Biden-Capito segment of the infrastructure talks appears to be over. WH official says the president is shifting talks to a "bipartisan group" and that Republicans did not come up on new investment. Says Capito "entered and exited the talks in complete good faith." — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 8, 2021

A bipartisan group of 20 senators led by Mitt Romney (R-Utah) had already been working on a bipartisan back-up proposal in case talks with Capito burned out, per CBS News. It's unclear whether this route will now pick up steam, but Romney confirmed the group's proposal does include pay-fors. Read more at CBS News.