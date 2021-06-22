Pelosi expected to soon announce whether she will create Jan. 6 select committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce this week whether she will establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Politico reports.

There were several media reports circulating on Tuesday evening that Pelosi shared during a private meeting her decision to create the committee, but her office clarified that she has not made a formal announcement yet. A person who attended the closed-door meeting told Politico that Pelosi seemed to suggest that she had already made up her mind to move forward with launching the commission.

In May, the House passed legislation that would have created a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot, similar to the panel set up after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. This was blocked by Senate Republicans, following pressure from former President Donald Trump. Several House committees have started their own probes into the riot.