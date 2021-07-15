Congressional Black Caucus chair Joyce Beatty among those arrested during Capitol voting rights protest

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) has gotten into some #GoodTrouble.

Beatty, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested on Thursday after she and other "national and state-based Black women leaders and allies" marched on the Hart Senate Office Building to call for the passage of the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, Politico and ABC 6 report.

After entering the building, videos show protestors singing and chanting messages like "freedom to vote" and "end the filibuster!"

They’re marching through the lobby of Hart now. pic.twitter.com/Lf9Lehm1om — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 15, 2021

Activists escorted into Hart by @RepBeatty chant “end the filibuster!” pic.twitter.com/1AedJth37d — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 15, 2021

A total of nine people, including Beatty, were later arrested for "demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol grounds," said the Capitol Police. Protestors were reportedly warned three times to stop.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is arrested after participating in a small voting rights protest that culminated in a march around the Senate Hart Office Building Atrium. pic.twitter.com/PYcA1wllkk — Morgan Rimmer (@morgan_rimmer) July 15, 2021

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

"Today, I stood in solidarity with Black women across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote. We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence our voice," said Beatty in a powerful statement. "Be assured that this is just the beginning. This is our power, our message."