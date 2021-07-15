the right to vote
Congressional Black Caucus chair Joyce Beatty among those arrested during Capitol voting rights protest
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) has gotten into some #GoodTrouble.
Beatty, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested on Thursday after she and other "national and state-based Black women leaders and allies" marched on the Hart Senate Office Building to call for the passage of the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, Politico and ABC 6 report.
After entering the building, videos show protestors singing and chanting messages like "freedom to vote" and "end the filibuster!"
A total of nine people, including Beatty, were later arrested for "demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol grounds," said the Capitol Police. Protestors were reportedly warned three times to stop.
"Today, I stood in solidarity with Black women across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote. We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence our voice," said Beatty in a powerful statement. "Be assured that this is just the beginning. This is our power, our message."