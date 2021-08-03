Trump-backed lobbyist Mike Carey wins GOP primary for Ohio House seat

Coal lobbyist Mike Carey won Tuesday's Republican primary for Ohio's 15th Congressional District, The Associated Press reports.

Carey was backed by former President Donald Trump. This was a closely watched House race, since the candidate that Trump supported in Texas' 6th Congressional District, Susan Wright, lost in last week's special election. Steve Stivers, a moderate Republican, previously held the seat in Ohio's 15th Congressional District, and endorsed GOP state Rep. Jeff LaRe in the primary.

In November, Carey will face off against Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo in the general election. The 15th Congressional District is in the Columbus area, and leans Republican.