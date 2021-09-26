Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on bipartisan infrastructure bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Sunday evening a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will be held on Thursday.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said this is a week of "opportunity, as we work to keep government open, conclude negotiations on the Build Back Better Act, and advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework."

Pelosi has described the Build Back Better Act as a "jobs bill for the future" that addresses "the empowerment of women in the workplace," creates "good-paying green jobs by tackling the climate crisis," and cuts taxes for the middle class. On Saturday, the House Budget Committee passed the Build Back Better Act out of committee, and in her letter, Pelosi said House leadership is now "working together with the Senate and the White House on changes to this historic legislation for the people, which includes the child tax credit, child care, paid family and medical leave, home health care, universal pre-K, and more."

On Monday, the House will began debate on the bipartisan infrastructure framework, Pelosi said, with the vote set for Thursday, "the day which the surface transportation authorization expires." She thanked the Democratic caucus for "making this an historic opportunity for our country, as we honor President Biden's vision for the future by passing his legislative agenda."