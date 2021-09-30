Biden signs stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a stopgap funding bill on Thursday evening, preventing a partial government shutdown that would have started on Friday morning.

The House and Senate both voted earlier in the day to approve a short-term government funding bill, which will keep federal agencies open through Dec. 3; it also includes $28.6 billion for disaster aid and $6.3 billion to help with the settlement of Afghan refugees. The Senate voted 65-35 to pass the bill, more than the 60 votes necessary, while the House approved it 254-175.

"There's so much more to do," Biden said in a statement. "But the passage of this bill reminds us that bipartisan work is possible and it gives us time to pass longer-term funding to keep our government running and delivering for the American people."