After stating he has 'nothing to hide,' Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said he will not sit down for an interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, claiming that the panel's request "amounts to an unprecedented and inappropriate demand" that "violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms."

Jordan made this declaration in a letter sent Sunday to the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). He also stated that he has "no relevant information that would assist the select committee in advancing any legislative purpose." Jordan has long been one of former President Donald Trump's most vocal allies in Congress, and in October admitted that he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6, later stating that he had "nothing to hide" about his actions that day.

Thompson sent Jordan a letter in December asking for a voluntary interview, saying the panel wanted to learn more about Jordan's communications with Trump and meetings he went to where attendees discussed "strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election."

A committee spokesperson told The Hill on Monday that Jordan "previously said that he would cooperate with the committee's investigation, but it now appears that the Trump team has persuaded him to try to hide the facts and circumstances of Jan. 6th. The select committee will respond to this letter in more detail in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps."