Longtime Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper to retire in wake of Nashville redistricting

Longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper (Tenn.) will not run for re-election, he announced Tuesday, attributing his decision, at least in part, to his inability to stop the state General Assembly from "dismembering Nashville" in its redistricting process.

"After 32 years in office, I will be leaving Congress next year," Cooper, 67, wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough. You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history, making me the state's third longest-serving member of Congress."

Today I am announcing that I will not run for re-election to Congress. After 32 years in office, I will be leaving Congress next year. I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough. You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history. pic.twitter.com/C6LE31uFQC — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 25, 2022

"Despite my strength at the polls," Cooper continued, "I could not stop the General Assembly from dismembering Nashville. No one tried harder to keep our city whole. ... There's no way, at least for me in this election cycle, but there may be a path for other worthy candidates."

He said he timed his decision so that "others have more time to campaign," and pledged to return donations to donors so they can "redirect them as they choose."

Cooper is now the 29th House Democrat to annouce their retirement ahead of the midterm elections, a metric many fear signals looming pessimism toward Democrats' chances in November, reports The Washington Post.

No surprise here, after new GOP map came out flipping #TN05 from Biden +24 to Trump +11. Cooper becomes the 29th House Dem to forgo reelection. https://t.co/vVppsVC8CH — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 25, 2022

The Nashville-area congressman's decision arrives after the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly "approved a redistricting plan that will split Davidson County, which includes Nashville, into three congressional districts," rather than the one district in which it currently sits.