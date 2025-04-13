Abortion protests: is free speech in retreat?

The conviction of 64-year-old Livia Tossici-Bolt for breaching abortion clinic 'buffer zone' has made her the unlikely focus of a transatlantic row over free speech

Pro-life marchers carrying a banner saying &#039;Abortion isn&#039;t healthcare, healthcare doesn&#039;t kill&#039; down Whitehall during an anti-abortion protest in London in September 2024
Pro-life marchers walk down Whitehall during an anti-abortion protest in London in September 2024
(Image credit: Guy Smallman / Getty Images)
By
published

"Hair in a grey bob with a small gold cross around her neck, 64-year-old Livia Tossici-Bolt might seem an unlikely choice of a global cause célèbre," said Nicholas Pyke in the Daily Mail. But the activist has become the face of a transatlantic row over free speech after being convicted for breaching an abortion clinic "buffer zone" in 2023. Tossici-Bolt, who stood outside the Bournemouth clinic with a sign saying, "Here to talk, if you want", has been given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20,000 in costs.

The Trump administration called it disappointing. And they're right, said Melanie McDonagh in The Spectator. Tossici-Bolt wasn't aggressive; all she did was respectfully offer an "alternative" opinion on abortion, as anyone in a free country is allowed to do. Not here in Britain, though. I saw footage of a community support officer asking another respectful protester, outside a Birmingham clinic, whether she was praying. That was the point at which I thought: the country is "going to hell".

