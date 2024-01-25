'There is no need to go to bat for Barbie'

'Everyone has lost their minds over Barbie's "snubs"'

Imogen West-Knights in Slate

The complaints — from Ryan Gosling and "Hillary Clinton herself" — that the Oscars snubbed "Barbie" are a bit "silly," writes Imogen West-Knights in Slate. Greta Gerwig didn't get a nod for Best Director, but she did get nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. And Margot Robbie isn't up for Best Actress (five other women are), but she's in the running, as a producer, for Best Picture. In all, the film got eight nominations. That's hardly "an affront to feminism."

'Why Fani Willis should step aside in the Trump case in Georgia'

Clark D. Cunningham in The New York Times

Georgia Attorney General, Fani Willis should hand the election-interference case against former President Donald Trump to a "career prosecutor," says Clark D. Cunningham in The New York Times. A Trump co-defendant's allegation that Willis and her top prosecutor, Nathan Wade, are romantically involved could torpedo, or at least delay, the case. Willis is "in a spotlight that should belong to the serious charges" against Trump. Stepping aside would be a "public service" keeping the case "on track."

'Haley revealed Trump's weaknesses'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Donald Trump wanted to bury Nikki Haley's presidential bid in New Hampshire, says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. But the former president's "11-point victory was less than most recent polls showed." In fact, "Haley's strength with independent voters revealed a howling weakness" for Trump if he wins the GOP nomination. He has the party's base firmly behind him, "but his appeal across the electorate remains as limited" as it was when he lost in 2020.

'Black Americans cannot wait hundreds of years for the wealth gap to close'

Willie Wilson in the Chicago Tribune

Of all the injustices in our society, "the wealth gap is the most pernicious," writes Willie Wilson in the Chicago Tribune. A report last year found that Black people had 58 cents for every dollar of white family income in 1967. By 2021, the figure had only risen to 62 cents. At that rate, it will take 513 years to "reach income parity." It's "insanity to believe" we can close the gap "without significant government investment."

