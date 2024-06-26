Biden bans massive antivirus software company due to Russian hacker concerns

Kaspersky Lab makes some of the best cybersecurity software around. Is it also a front for the Russian government?

Kaspersky is displayed on a screen in Moscow, Russia
Kaspersky's alleged susceptibility to Russian influence has "been on the government's radar for a number of years"
(Image credit: Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Whether you know it or not, odds are good that you have at some point in your life worked with Kaspersky Lab software. Founded in the late 1990s, the Moscow tech company has spent decades cementing its reputation as a global powerhouse in antiviral and cybersecurity products. It claims on its website to serve some 400 million users and 250,000 corporate clients, all in the name of "building a safer world" in which "technology improves all of our lives."

Despite its position in the uppermost echelons of elite cybersecurity businesses, Kaspersky has long been dogged by allegations of Russian government influence, leading in part to a 2017 U.S. government ban on using the company's software on federal computers. Those tensions reached a crescendo last week, however, when Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans to "prohibit Kaspersky Lab and all of its affiliates, subsidiaries and parent company from providing cyber security and antivirus software anywhere in the United States" in a call with reporters. While Kaspersky's alleged susceptibility to Russian influence has "certainly been on the government's radar for a number of years," the "malign activity from Russia in particular over the past couple of years" led the government to "more broadly address this threat," said Commerce Department's Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services head Liz Cannon to NPR last week.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Russia Cybersecurity Software Kaspersky Joe Biden
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸