'Biden's abysmal run of polling has boosted Trump'

'Biden's execrable polling has completely eliminated any possibility of making an electability argument against Trump'

Rich Lowry in Politico

President Joe Biden's "abysmal" poll numbers are undercutting former President Donald Trump's rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, says Rich Lowry in Politico. Republicans have underperformed since Trump's 2020 loss. Since then, "the most salient doubt about Trump among on-the-fence Republicans" has been "his ability to win," not his policies or "conduct after the 2020 election." The collapse of Biden's favorability ratings is like a "neon sign" telling GOP skeptics, "Trump can win."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'The COP28 agreement, weak as it is, reflects the arrogance of global elites'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

The COP28 climate summit's promise to "transition" away from fossil fuels is wishful thinking, says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. All it does is "preserve the West's illusion that its climate policies are accomplishing something." But China — the world's biggest polluter — and oil producers blocked a stronger call to "phase out" fossil fuels. Besides, the deal isn't binding. "It won't stop China from building more coal plants or the United Arab Emirates from drilling more oil."

Read more

'By trying to get rid of bad people, you could make science worse'

Megan McArdle in The Washington Post

"We need more jerks" in this world, says Megan McArdle in The Washington Post. "Or at least the kind of people who get called jerks for saying things their colleagues don’t want to hear." These people are especially valuable in "knowledge-making fields such as journalism and academia," where their willingness to ask "uncomfortable questions" and say what's on their minds, even if it upsets people, helps them "ferret out untruths, deconstruct popular pieties, and dismantle conventional wisdom."

Read more

'A growing number of Republicans simply don't care about Ukraine'

Fred Kaplan in Slate

Republicans sent a "dangerous" message to the world by "brushing" off Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says Fred Kaplan in Slate. Ukraine's troops are "running out of ammunition" to "fight off Russia's invading army," but Republicans are blocking Ukraine aid unless they get their "radical immigration bill." Some Republicans don't get how wrong this is. Others do, but care more about appeasing MAGA extremists. Either way, they're showing friends and foes alike that America’s "not a reliable ally."

Read more