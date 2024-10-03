Can the Conservative Party 'end the squabbling' and win again?

The Tories have yet to come to terms with their crushing election defeat, say critics

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak made a plea for unity in his final speech as Tory leader
(Image credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)
By
published

Rishi Sunak told the Conservative Party to "end the division, the backbiting, the squabbling" in his final speech as leader last week, as he urged Tories to unite behind whoever wins the race to replace him.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Sunak told delegates that they "mustn't nurse old grudges but build new friendships" as he made a final plea for unity. 

Conservative Party Rishi Sunak
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

