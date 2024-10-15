Canada and India expel top diplomats in growing rift

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is 'clear and compelling evidence' of crimes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses India of homicide inside Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference accusing India of homicide inside Canada
(Image credit: Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Canada said Monday it expelled six Indian diplomats, including its ambassador, after uncovering clear evidence they were involved in the 2023 murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and a broader Indian plot to coerce, extort and murder Indian Canadian critics. India denied the allegations and expelled Canada's acting ambassador and five other diplomats in return.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

