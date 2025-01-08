What's next for Canada after Trudeau's resignation?

An election. But not just yet.

Trudeau's replacement is likely to be Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Justin Trudeau was the face of Canadian politics for nearly a decade. Now he is stepping down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party, leaving his country's immediate future cloudy.

The "Trump factor" was a key element driving Trudeau's resignation, Chantal Da Silva said at NBC News. Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has threatened to slap large tariffs on America's northern neighbor — and has frequently mused about making Canada America's "51st state." Trudeau "sought to appease Trump" by visiting Mar-a-Lago, Da Silva said, but those efforts "precipitated the final blow" to Trudeau's tenure. What's next? An election, possibly sooner than later. The Canada Elections Act says national elections must be held by Oct. 20, and Trudeau's resignation "means it's likely that a vote will be called before then."

