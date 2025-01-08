What's next for Canada after Trudeau's resignation?
An election. But not just yet.
Justin Trudeau was the face of Canadian politics for nearly a decade. Now he is stepping down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party, leaving his country's immediate future cloudy.
The "Trump factor" was a key element driving Trudeau's resignation, Chantal Da Silva said at NBC News. Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has threatened to slap large tariffs on America's northern neighbor — and has frequently mused about making Canada America's "51st state." Trudeau "sought to appease Trump" by visiting Mar-a-Lago, Da Silva said, but those efforts "precipitated the final blow" to Trudeau's tenure. What's next? An election, possibly sooner than later. The Canada Elections Act says national elections must be held by Oct. 20, and Trudeau's resignation "means it's likely that a vote will be called before then."
Those elections won't come immediately, though. During his resignation speech, Trudeau announced he is suspending Parliament until March 24 to allow the Liberal Party to select a new leader to take his place, said BBC News. It's a technique used by Canadian governments to "buy time during a political crisis." In this case, Trudeau's maneuver prevents opposition parties (for now) from calling a no-confidence vote that would trigger the election Liberals would likely lose. That's more than two months of breathing space, but Trudeau's replacement "will not have much time to govern" after Parliament resumes.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A 'lame duck' with little support
Trudeau's resignation announcement "dumps Canadians into one hell of a chaotic mess," Rick Bell said at The Calgary Herald. The suspension of Parliament gives his opposition "no chance to vote and dump the Trudeau government," which would trigger an immediate nationwide election that would let Canadians immediately put the Liberal Party out of power. But that leaves Trudeau as a "lame duck" who doesn't even have the support of his own party as he tangles with Trump "mocking him at every turn."
Canada has a disempowered prime minister at the precise moment "we need a government with a strong mandate," Brian Lilley said at The Toronto Sun. "Who will negotiate with Trump" over his tariff threats? The new American president "will need to be dealt with" but "Trudeau is in no position to negotiate with Trump or anyone else." Announcing a resignation without calling a new election was a "selfish act" that leaves Canada vulnerable at a critical moment. "You can hear Trump laughing all the way from Mar-a-Lago."
Up next: A Conservative populist
Trudeau's replacement is likely to be Pierre Poilievre, a populist who "rode a wave of discontent with Covid-19 policies" to become the Conservative Party leader, said The Wall Street Journal. Poilievre is known for a "pointed speaking style and a lack of respect for Ottawa's political norms" His "bristly personality" can be a turn-off to voters: One poll shows that 55% of Canadians have unfavorable views of the Conservative. Those negative numbers are "still better than Trudeau," said the Journal.
But Poilievre may not get along any better with Trump, said The Hill. Canada "will never be the 51st state," Poilievre posted Tuesday, and added: "I will fight for Canada."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Fast-spreading Los Angeles wildfires spark panic
Speed Read About 30,000 people were under an evacuation order as the inferno spread
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US accuses Sudan rebels of genocide, sanctions chief
Speed Read Sudan has been engaged in a bloody civil war that erupted in 2023
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter lies in state as 3-day DC farewell begins
Speed Read The 39th president died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump, Greenland and how to buy an island
The Explainer US 'ownership and control an absolute necessity' says Trump even as PM states North Atlantic island 'not for sale and will never be'
By The Week UK Published
-
Canada's Trudeau announces resignation
Speed Read Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down after nearly a decade in office
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Palestinians and pro-Palestine allies brace for Trump
TALKING POINTS After a year of protests, crackdowns, and 'Uncommitted' electoral activism, Palestinian activists are rethinking their tactics ahead of another Trump administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How should Westminster handle Elon Musk?
Today's Big Question Musk's about-face on Nigel Farage demonstrates that he is a 'precarious' ally, but his influence on the Trump White House makes fending off his attacks a delicate business
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Harmeet Dhillon: the combative lawyer who will oversee the DOJ's civil rights division
In the Spotlight Harmeet Dhillon is best known for taking on high-profile right-wing culture war cases
By David Faris Published
-
'Food tourism as we've known it has become a victim of its own success'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What does Trump mean for Canadian-American relations?
Talking Points Talk of tariffs and a '51st state'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Regret can be toxic'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published