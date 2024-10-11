The CIA is openly recruiting foreign spies in other countries
The agency is posting instructions in multiple languages for people to contact them
Secrecy and security are hallmarks of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), but the organization has now started performing one of its key duties out in the open: recruiting foreign spies. The agency has now released instructions in non-English languages for people in other countries who want to work as CIA informants.
The instructions are an attempt by the CIA to solicit information from authoritarian countries without putting American spies at risk or jeopardizing the lives of people living in these nations. But the success of this recruiting program could depend on a variety of international factors.
What are the CIA's new recruiting instructions?
The agency provided online instructions on "how to securely contact CIA via our public and Dark Web sites," the CIA said in a press release, advising people to use either a virtual private network (VPN) or the anonymous browser Tor. The instructions are available in Farsi, Mandarin and Korean. The agency is posting these instructions on Telegram, a social media network often used in authoritarian countries, as well as Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. It asks for people to send any useful information to the CIA, though it also cautions not to use any names associated with real identities.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
These instructions are "just one way in which CIA is adapting to a new global environment of increased state repression and global surveillance," the agency said. Recruiting efforts of this nature have been "successful in Russia, and we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we're open for business."
The instructions' three languages are widely used in countries under authoritarian regimes; Farsi is "spoken by more than 100 million people in Iran and nearby countries, while Mandarin, with more than 1 billion speakers, is the majority language in China," according to NBC News. Additionally, providing the instructions in Korean will potentially allow people in North Korea to contact the CIA.
How could this affect authoritarian regimes?
The United States' push for foreign intelligence is unsurprising as China "expands cooperation with Russia and Iran and flexes its regional military muscle," said Reuters. In particular, Russia, Iran, North Korea and China — countries that are all being targeted by the CIA's recruiting efforts — are "known within the U.S. intelligence community as 'hard targets' — countries whose governments are difficult to penetrate." At the same time, the U.S. is "grappling with Iran's conflict with Israel, its nuclear program, its growing links with Russia and its support for militant proxies."
The most notable of the intelligence-gathering efforts might be in China, where the "CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies have faced questions about their broader collection capabilities," said Bloomberg, citing a 2017 report from The New York Times claiming that China had broken up several CIA spying operations. China has "ramped up efforts in recent years to warn the public, government workers and even university students about foreign espionage efforts," practices that have also been seen in Russia.
It is unclear how useful these U.S. efforts will be in all of these authoritarian countries — particularly North Korea. The CIA is "basing this off the success they had in Russia — but I would question how effective this will be considering most North Koreans don't have access to the internet," Mason Richey, an international politics professor at South Korea's Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said to the BBC.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
'People want to understand food — but only to a point'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How do cash-back apps work and are they worth it?
The Explainer Put a percentage of the amount you spend back in your pocket
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Why NATO, Ukraine are nervous about a second Trump presidency
The Explainer A 'radical reorientation' of U.S. policy is possible
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'People want to understand food — but only to a point'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Nobody sees themselves in the word 'other'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Arizona kicks off swing-state early voting
Speed Read The voting began with less than a month to go before the presidential election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden, Netanyahu talk ahead of Israeli hit on Iran
Speed Read The pair spoke for the first time since August
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What power does Elon Musk hold as a campaigner?
Talking Points The world's richest man is going all in to get Donald Trump elected in November — whether it will make a difference is entirely unclear
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Some of the delay is needless'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why does Donald Trump want to free the founder of an online black market?
Today's Big Question Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison for creating the Silk Road market
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump kept up with Putin, sent Covid tests, book says
Speed Read The revelation comes courtesy of a new book by Bob Woodward
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published