Removing ‘the enemy within’

The last time the federal workforce was purged, it was in the name of fighting communism.

Joseph McCarthy
Sen. Joseph McCarthy stands in front of a map highlighting communist organizations in the U.S.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When did the purge begin?

The so-called Red Scare started in the early days of the Cold War. With America gripped by fears of communist infiltration, President Harry Truman in 1947 signed an executive order mandating “a loyalty investigation of every person entering civilian employment.” Over the following decade, more than 5 million federal workers filled out loyalty questionnaires, which led to 25,000 in-depth investigations, 2,700 firings, and 12,000 resignations—but not a single spy being unearthed. Workers could be placed under suspicion for past Communist Party membership; for supporting certain left-wing causes; or even for socializing across racial lines. Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.) made the Red Scare into a public spectacle, grilling hundreds of Americans in Senate hearings about “enemies from within”: the communist agents supposedly burrowed inside the military and government agencies. But McCarthyism “encompassed much more than the antics of one notorious senator,” said historian Ellen Schrecker. “It was the longest-lasting and most widespread episode of political repression in American history.”

