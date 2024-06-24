Gunmen in Dagestan hit churches, synagogues
19 people were killed in terrorist attacks targeting police and houses of worship in Russia
What happened
Gunmen in Russia's southern Dagestan republic carried out what authorities called a coordinated terrorist attack on Orthodox churches, synagogues and police outposts in two cities, Derbent and Makhachkala. Sergei Melikov, Dagestan's governor, said "more than 15 police officers fell victim" in Sunday's attacks, along with a priest and several other civilians.
Who said what
The assailants were not immediately identified, but "Dagestan has in the past been the scene of Islamist attacks," the BBC said. Sunday's attacks, three months after about 140 people were killed in an assault on Moscow's Crocus City Hall theater, "raise concern about the vulnerability of Russia's internal security as critics have blamed authorities for diverting resources toward cracking down on political dissent" and waging war in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal said. Kremlin allies tried to pin the Moscow attack on Ukraine, though ISIS-K claimed responsibility.
What next?
Since 2022, "Russians have been led to believe that their principal adversaries are Ukraine and the 'collective West,'" the BBC said, and "that's a message Russian authorities are reluctant to change." Dagestan began three days of mourning on Monday.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
India's toxic alcohol problem
Under the Radar Bootleggers add lethal methanol to illegal liquor to cheaply increase potency, leading to widespread casualties
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Israeli defense chief visits US as Hezbollah tensions rise
Speed Read Yoav Gallant will hold talks with US officials in Washington this week
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - June 24, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - fear and loathing in your living room, replacements, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Israeli defense chief visits US as Hezbollah tensions rise
Speed Read Yoav Gallant will hold talks with US officials in Washington this week
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Dutch leader Mark Rutte to be next NATO chief
Speed Read The outgoing Dutch prime minister's only rival dropped out of the race
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Judge ignored calls to decline Trump documents case
Speed Read Aileen Cannon, who will oversee the former president's case, was appointed by Trump himself in late 2020
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Russia and North Korea sign mutual defense pact
Speed Read Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un pledged assistance if either country faced foreign "aggression"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Louisiana orders schools to post Ten Commandments
Speed Read The new law requires all public school classrooms to display the religious text
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Putin in Pyongyang: a return to the Cold War days?
Today's Big Question Isolation and anti-Western agenda pushes dictators into deepening military alliance that 'undermines the security of Europe, Asia and the US'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Putin visits North Korea amid hunt for weapons
Speed Read Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for supporting his war in Ukraine
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine peace summit gets mixed support
Speed Read Most participants signed a statement backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but some key countries resisted
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published