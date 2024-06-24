Gunmen in Dagestan hit churches, synagogues

19 people were killed in terrorist attacks targeting police and houses of worship in Russia

A view shows the Orthodox Holy Assumption Cathedral after an attack by gunmen in Makhachkala in the region of Dagestan, Russia
The assailants were not immediately identified, but "Dagestan has in the past been the scene of Islamist attacks"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Gunmen in Russia's southern Dagestan republic carried out what authorities called a coordinated terrorist attack on Orthodox churches, synagogues and police outposts in two cities, Derbent and Makhachkala. Sergei Melikov, Dagestan's governor, said "more than 15 police officers fell victim" in Sunday's attacks, along with a priest and several other civilians.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

