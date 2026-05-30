Trump’s $1.8bn slush fund: has the Don gone too far?

Such ‘brazen corruption’ makes the Watergate scandal look ‘almost quaint’

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Trump dances on stage at an event in New York
Trump dances on stage at an event in New York
(Image credit: Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

Donald Trump has been much preoccupied by his place in history of late, said Noah Shachtman in The New York Times. It’s one of the reasons he’s ignoring his terrible approval ratings and focusing on his architectural legacy instead.

The way things are going, though, he won’t be remembered for his triumphal arch in Washington DC, or for his Maga philosophy – but for his “greed”.

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