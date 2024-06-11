'Desegregation made a difference — but not enough of one'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'70 years after Brown, integrating US schools remains a challenge'
Patti Waldmeir at the Financial Times
Many towns "tried really hard at integration," but "large racial achievement gaps persist, students of color still face implicit bias and the burden of bussing still falls mostly on Black people," says Patti Waldmeir. It is "naive to think merely sitting kids of different races side by side would solve the problems." So even seven decades after Brown v. Board of Education, the "idyll of fairytale equality" in education does "not exist in today's America."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'America isn't leading the world'
Stephen Wertheim at The New York Times
President Joe Biden "was supposed to restore the United States to a position of global leadership," because Donald Trump "barely pretends to offer ... leadership on the world stage," says Stephen Wertheim. But "precisely because most U.S. officials do, it is all the more striking where American power stands today." Never since the end of the Cold War "has the United States looked less like a leader of the world and more like the head of a faction."
'Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus. Which Bible is she reading?'
Rex Huppke at USA Today
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) comparison of Jesus Christ to Donald Trump "makes perfect sense if you ignore all biblical teachings and hold your breath for 10 to 15 minutes," says Rex Huppke. There is no "biblical story of Jesus being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up an affair with an adult-parchment star," and Greene's "newfound messiah is a felonious stupidity magnet. And that's the God's honest truth."
'Can the European Union hear us now? Populist victories send a message to politicians.'
Ryan Girdusky at the New York Post
Voters in Europe sent a "message to the EU's political class: a nationalist and populist shift is happening across the continent," says Ryan Girdusky. News organizations "made it seem as if fascism had once again reared its ugly head over Europe after eight decades of liberal peace and prosperity," but "so-called 'far right' resurrection is really just the mainstreaming of widespread and rising anger as ordinary voters focus on issues that establishment parties in Europe have refused to touch."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Are Democrats going soft on the Trump conviction?
Today's Big Question President Biden's allies want him to make a bigger deal of the felony verdict
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How the UK's elections work
The Explainer Everything you need to know about the mad dash to the finish in the UK
By David Faris Published
-
Apple unveils AI integration, ChatGPT partnership
Speed Read AI capabilities will be added to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Are Democrats going soft on the Trump conviction?
Today's Big Question President Biden's allies want him to make a bigger deal of the felony verdict
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Designing loneliness into American floor plans'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump scheduled for probation hearing
Speed Read Donald Trump will do a virtual probation interview ahead of his sentencing on July 11
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The contradiction of the educated class'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Could Donald Trump prosecute his political enemies if he's reelected?
Today's Big Question What happens if the former President makes good on his vows to target his adversaries and rivals upon a return to the White House?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Diplomacy and symbolism matter tremendously'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'His spell over voters seems to have been broken'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What is at stake in the EU elections?
Today's Big Question Right-wing parties are on the rise
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published