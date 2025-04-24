Gandhi arrests: Narendra Modi's 'vendetta' against India's opposition

Another episode threatens to spark uproar in the Indian PM's long-running battle against the country's first family

Rahul Gandhi, India&#039;s opposition leader, takes a selfie photograph with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, former president of the Congress party
India's financial crime-fighting agency charged Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia last week, accusing the family of forming a shell company to acquire assets of the National Herald newspaper illegally.
(Image credit: Prakash Singh / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

The leader of India's opposition party and great-grandson of its first prime minister has been charged with money laundering, in what his allies claim is part of a "vendetta" by Narendra Modi.

India's financial crime-fighting agency charged Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and other members of the Congress party last week, accusing the family of forming a shell company to acquire assets of the National Herald newspaper illegally. The Nehru-Gandhi family (known as the Gandhis, but no relation to Mahatma Gandhi) have previously denied wrongdoing in the long-running case, although haven't commented on the charges.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

